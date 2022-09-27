Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,405 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

