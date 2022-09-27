Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 185.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON MKS opened at GBX 106.36 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.40 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 704.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.61.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.