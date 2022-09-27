Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 42,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

