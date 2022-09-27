Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GAP were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAP Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of GPS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $26.12.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

GAP Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

