Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,300 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.67.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

