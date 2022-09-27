Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 800 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PNM Resources by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,788 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNM opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

