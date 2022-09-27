Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 367 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

