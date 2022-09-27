Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,270,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

HR stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.