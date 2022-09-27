Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

