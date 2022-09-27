Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,300 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark



Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

