Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

