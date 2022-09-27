Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

