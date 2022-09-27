A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

