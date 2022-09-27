Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,362,421 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of TIM worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 346,292 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of TIM by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 762,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $7,924,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIMB stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

