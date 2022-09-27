Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $343,000 Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 696.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.51. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

