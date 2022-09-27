Amalgamated Bank Sells 828 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

