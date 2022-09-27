BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BKU stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

