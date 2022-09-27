Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,075 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

