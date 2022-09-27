Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lantheus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.88 and a beta of 0.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

