Bank of America Corp DE Sells 169,130 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Lincoln National worth $60,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

