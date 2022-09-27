Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Huntsman worth $61,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $9,414,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.