Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,204 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Howmet Aerospace worth $61,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 627,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.