Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $63,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

