Bank of America Corp DE Has $62.91 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of V.F. worth $62,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.