Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $64,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.4 %

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.