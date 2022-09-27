Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Buys C$10,335.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,928,913.90.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
