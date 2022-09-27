Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Peter Nixon Acquires 8,900 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Peter Nixon acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,862.

Peter Nixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Peter Nixon purchased 7,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$754.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

