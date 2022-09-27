André Gaumond Purchases 2,000 Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,880.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.37 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.13 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

