Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Purchases C$37,500.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,273,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,776,622.50.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 1,400 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,600.00.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 4.5 %

GPV stock opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.049403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

