Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/9/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $295.00.

8/4/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.89 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

