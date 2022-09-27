Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Down 3.8%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.