Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Shares Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative net margin of 49.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

