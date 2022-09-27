Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35. 14,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Helix Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Institutional Trading of Helix Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $513,000.

About Helix Acquisition

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

