Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.71. 64,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 63,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.