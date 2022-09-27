Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 2,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.
