Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Down 23.7%

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) dropped 23.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEDFF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aedifica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

