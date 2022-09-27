MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.