Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 468,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

