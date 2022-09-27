Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.27.
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $474.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.19. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
