Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $83.88

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.88.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 95,444 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

