Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $19.50

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 1.29. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 105.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 88.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 218,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.