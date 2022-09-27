Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 1.29. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 105.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 88.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 218,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

