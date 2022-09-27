Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $287.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $205.41 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

