Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

DNUT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -379.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

