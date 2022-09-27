Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $276.00

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company.

Repligen Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $322.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.00.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

