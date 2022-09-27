Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$123.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$123.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,829,477.85. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Insiders sold a total of 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$83.32 and a 52-week high of C$124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.53.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.