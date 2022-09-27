Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$9.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:K opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

