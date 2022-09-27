Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $235.56

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

