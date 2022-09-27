Contrasting Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.39 $8.44 million $1.44 18.93 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.59 $3.13 million $1.33 9.52

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Old Point Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.13% 6.44% 0.57% Chino Commercial Bancorp 25.75% N/A N/A

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.