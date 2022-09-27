Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $39.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.33 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

