SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) vs. Macy’s (NYSE:M) Head-To-Head Contrast

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Investments and Macy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.17 $1.43 billion $5.17 2.94

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than SM Investments.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SM Investments and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 78.06%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than SM Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SM Investments and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Investments N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96%

Summary

Macy’s beats SM Investments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Investments

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers. This segment also develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, as well as conducts, operates, and maintains shopping center spaces, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the development and transformation of residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 78 malls in the Philippines with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 8.9 million square meters; and 7 malls in China with a total GFA of 1.3 million square meters. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail/wholesale trading of merchandise, such as dry goods, wearing apparels, food, and other merchandise. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 3,215 stores, including 68 SM stores, 61 SM supermarkets, 214 Savemore stores, 52 SM hypermarkets, 7 WalterMart stores, 1,207 Alfamart stores, and 1 Mindpro store, as well as 1,539 specialty stores. The company's Banking and Others segment engages in asset management and capital investments, as well as provision of financial services. It provides lending; deposit-taking; foreign exchange; brokering; trust and investments; credit cards; corporate cash management and remittances; leasing and financing; life insurance; and insurance and stock brokerage services, as well as investment, private, and rural banking services. This segment operates approximately a network of 1,500 branches and 4,400 ATMs. The company also invests in other sectors, such as commercial buildings, leisure, logistics, food manufacturing, and mining. SM Investments Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

